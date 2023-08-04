A man remains in police custody after armed police were sent out to incident

A house on a peaceful Sheffield cu-de-sac was put under siege by armed police last night.

Police sealed off Hindewood Close, near Page Hall, last night after a man who was believed to be armed with a crossbow got into one of the houses after fleeing police officers on nearby Clover Gardens.

The street was peaceful again this afternoon – but residents have told The Star how they saw officers armed with machine guns on the street, and were ordered to stay inside and keep away from their windows.

Police said the man who had gone into the house on Hindewood Close was said to have aimed the crossbow at officers before fleeing Clover Gardens through woods.

One shocked neighbour told The Star: “It was like a siege. There were police with machine guns and it went on for a couple of hours. You could hear dogs barking and the police helicopter overhead. I just felt shock and horror. Police told us to move from the windows and not to look."

Another described seeing three or four marked police cars as well as armed officers. She added: “My neighbour went to put the bins out and was told to go back in by the police. They were all along the road. It was scary.”

Residents said a police presence remained at the house for some of this morning.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Officers attended a property on Clover Gardens in Sheffield at about 8.50pm yesterday (Thursday 3 August) in relation to an ongoing investigation.

“Upon arrival, a man is reported to have presented himself armed with a crossbow and is said to have aimed it at the officers.

“The individual fled from the property and was followed by officers through a wooded area to a property on Hindewood Close.

“Officers put a cordon around the property and after a period of time the man voluntarily left the property without the crossbow and the 34-year-old from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.