Page Hall Sheffield: Two in court today over attack on police officers

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 22nd May 2023, 07:11 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:47 BST

It is reported that two officers were on patrol in the Willoughby Street area of Sheffield at around 7.30pm on Saturday (20 May) when they were assaulted. Both officers were taken to hospital. Neither sustained serious injuries.

Alana Dunkova, aged 38, of Willoughby Street, Sheffield, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Matus Mizigar, 40, also of Willoughby Street, Sheffield, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They have been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning.