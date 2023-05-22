An attack on police officers in the Page Hall area of Sheffield over the weekend has been condemned.

Video footage shared online captured a police officer being attacked by a woman in the Willoughby Street area of Sheffield at around 7.30pm on Saturday, May 20.

South Yorkshire Police said a second officer was also assaulted during the incident. Two arrests were made.

The officers were said to have been on ‘patrol duties’ when violence flared.

Two police officers were assaulted in the Page Hall area of Sheffield last weekend

The incident has been condemned by the Firth Park Neighbourhood Network, which issued a statement after viewing the online footage of a female officer under attack.

A spokesman said: “We strongly condemn the attack on the female officer following an attempted arrest being made yesterday in the Page Hall area.

“We as a group of residents stand in solidarity with the officer and wish her the best of health.

“We as a group are noticing the continuous rise in gangs gathering, increase in brawls, mass gatherings late at night, mass amount of anti-social behaviour involving the youth in Page Hall and surrounding streets.

“What we saw (on Saturday) with the attacking of a female officer is one of the symptoms of ongoing issues we have been reporting to the police for over five years. The most vulnerable of our residents and elderly are scared and worried with the ongoing crime rise and fear for the summer months ahead.”

“We, urge the council and the police to use the law and enforcement agencies in Page Hall. We as a group are constantly being told for over 10 years educate and educate, but the criminals now need enforcement action taken against them,” he added.