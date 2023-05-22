News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit

Page Hall Sheffield: Attack on police officers condemned as community calls for action

An attack on police officers in the Page Hall area of Sheffield over the weekend has been condemned.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 22nd May 2023, 07:11 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 07:11 BST

Video footage shared online captured a police officer being attacked by a woman in the Willoughby Street area of Sheffield at around 7.30pm on Saturday, May 20.

South Yorkshire Police said a second officer was also assaulted during the incident. Two arrests were made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The officers were said to have been on ‘patrol duties’ when violence flared.

Most Popular
Two police officers were assaulted in the Page Hall area of Sheffield last weekendTwo police officers were assaulted in the Page Hall area of Sheffield last weekend
Two police officers were assaulted in the Page Hall area of Sheffield last weekend

The incident has been condemned by the Firth Park Neighbourhood Network, which issued a statement after viewing the online footage of a female officer under attack.

A spokesman said: “We strongly condemn the attack on the female officer following an attempted arrest being made yesterday in the Page Hall area.

“We as a group of residents stand in solidarity with the officer and wish her the best of health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We as a group are noticing the continuous rise in gangs gathering, increase in brawls, mass gatherings late at night, mass amount of anti-social behaviour involving the youth in Page Hall and surrounding streets.

“What we saw (on Saturday) with the attacking of a female officer is one of the symptoms of ongoing issues we have been reporting to the police for over five years. The most vulnerable of our residents and elderly are scared and worried with the ongoing crime rise and fear for the summer months ahead.”

“We, urge the council and the police to use the law and enforcement agencies in Page Hall. We as a group are constantly being told for over 10 years educate and educate, but the criminals now need enforcement action taken against them,” he added.

“No vulnerable person or resident should be intimidated or live in fear as they are at the moment,” the group said.