Paedophile pub landlord who abused Doncaster girls is jailed

A paedophile pub landlord who committed a string of horrific sexual offences against young girls in Doncaster, including raping a child, has been jailed for 25 years.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation into Roy Borrowdale began in 2018 when one of his victims bravely came forward to report sexual offences he had committed against her in the early 2010s.

Her testimony led to other victims coming forward as a disturbing trail of abuse emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers seized Borrowdale's phone and found incriminating evidence consistent with grooming, yet the 67-year-old denied his involvement, claiming that others had access to his phone while he was working at the pub.

Paedophile pub landlord Roy Borrowdale, who abused and raped young girls, has been jailed for 25 years.

His refusal to own up to his crimes meant his victims were forced to endure a trial and relive the horrors of the sexual assaults and abuse they faced at the hands of Borrowdale.

Borrowdale, 67, of Church Lane, Driffield, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual abuse, including raping a girl under 13, raping a girl aged 13 to 15, assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and five counts of sexual assault on a female.

A jury found him not guilty of raping a woman 16 years of age or over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier today (Thursday 23 October), Borrowdale appeared at Grimsby Crown Court for sentencing where he was jailed for 25 years, with an additional 12 months to be served on licence.

He was also given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

One victim told the court in a powerful victim impact statement how Borrowdale had "waited until I was vulnerable to strip me of my dignity", adding that he made her feel "ashamed and dirty".

She added: "What you did to me has damaged my enjoyment with intimacy, my trust with men and most importantly my relationship with myself.

"Telling me it was my fault; I was responsible and I got what I deserved. But the only responsible one in that situation was you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m at peace knowing you’ll suffer for what you have done not only to myself, but to others who were unfortunate in knowing the vile animal you really are."

Another of his victims wrote in her statement that Borrowdale "groomed and manipulated" her to the point she was "completely under his control".

She added: "The abuse has clouded a lot of my childhood, and I lost my sense of self and who I was. This is something I have spent years trying to rebuild and I am still working on every day."

Detective Constable David Harrison, who was the officer in charge of this case, which was also jointly run by Humberside Police, said: "Borrowdale exploited his young and vulnerable victims, taking advantage of their age and his position as a pub landlord to abuse them for his own sexual gratification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By repeatedly denying the offences, he forced a trial, meaning his victims had to relive the horrors of the crimes he committed against them.

"I am pleased a jury was able to convict on eight of the nine counts he faced and that a significant custodial sentence has been handed out to him.

"None of this would have been possible without the brave testimonies of his victims and I want to thank them for coming forward and telling us about the horrific abuse committed by Borrowdale.

"This was a complex investigation spanning seven years and I hope the passing of this sentence brings them closure and allows them to rebuild and move on with their lives after such an awful ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The crimes Borrowdale has been sentenced for were non-recent, and I hope this case shows that it doesn't matter how long ago the offending happened. We are always here to listen, and we will always strive to secure justice on your behalf.

"Please remember that it is never too late to report a sexual offence. If you have been a victim or you know someone who has been a victim of this crime, please know that we are here to listen to you and support you through every step of the process."

Leading the Humberside Police investigation was Detective Constable Nichola Oakley from their Protecting Vulnerable People Unit who said: “Whilst no sentence can truly reflect the trauma and lasting impact of this man’s calculated and prolonged abuse, I hope today’s outcome provides some reassurance to the victims and their families that an utterly deplorable man is now behind bars and unable to inflict any more harm to them or any other child.

“The bravery and strength shown by the victims and their families cannot be underestimated, and the patience and perseverance they have shown throughout what has been a very complex investigation spanning over two police forces is commendable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to praise all officers involved from South Yorkshire Police for their hard work and dedication as they gathered a significant amount of evidence to build a case against Borrowdale, ultimately getting him to court and held accountable for his abhorrent crimes.

“Finally, I want to take a moment to thank the Independent Sexual Violence Advisor from Doncaster Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Service (DRASACS) for her continued support of the victims throughout the entire process.

"Their ongoing efforts are crucial in helping victims find a voice and access the care and support they deserve. For anyone seeking further support or information, I encourage you to visit the DRASACS website,” which can be found HERE

“It is never the victim’s fault, and I would strongly appeal to any child who is being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to do, or anyone who suspects crimes of this nature are taking place, to please speak to a trusted adult or friend, and report it to us. When you are ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t matter if the offences happened five hours or 50 years ago, we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and will do everything we can to bring offenders like Borrowdale to justice.”

You can hear from a brave offender who waived her legal right to lifelong anonymity to tell her story and encourage others to come forward and ‘Tell Someone’ on the Humberside Police website HERE

For more information on rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences, and how to report these crimes to police, please visit the dedicated section of the SYP website.

Please remember that victims of sexual offences are granted automatic lifetime anonymity. It is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified and if you do this, police will take action.