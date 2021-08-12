Kieron Chapman, of William Street, Rotherham, began grooming the teenager in April 2017 through a series of texts that lasted for months.

Doncaster Crown Court heard on August 5 how the girl attended the 30-year-old's address on at least five occasions where sexual activity took place.

The abuse was revealed when a text message sent to Chapman’s phone from the victim was seen by another person, who alerted South Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron Chapman has been jailed for five years after he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child

Chapman was arrested at an address in Sheffield in 2017 and later charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child. He denied the charge, but was found guilty.

South Yorkshire Police said: “This sentence is the result of good work from officers in bringing to justice a sexual offender.