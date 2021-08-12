Paedophile arrested in Sheffield sexually abused girl after grooming her in texts
A man who sexually abused an underage girl he groomed through text messages has been jailed for five years.
Kieron Chapman, of William Street, Rotherham, began grooming the teenager in April 2017 through a series of texts that lasted for months.
Doncaster Crown Court heard on August 5 how the girl attended the 30-year-old's address on at least five occasions where sexual activity took place.
The abuse was revealed when a text message sent to Chapman’s phone from the victim was seen by another person, who alerted South Yorkshire Police.
Chapman was arrested at an address in Sheffield in 2017 and later charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child. He denied the charge, but was found guilty.
South Yorkshire Police said: “This sentence is the result of good work from officers in bringing to justice a sexual offender.
“As always, we commend the bravery of the victim in so openly assisting us with the investigation and helping to bring the defendant to justice.”