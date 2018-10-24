Owner of Sheffield cot firm pleads guilty after baby boy 'chokes to death' on 'bespoke' bed​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The boss of a Sheffield company, which designed the cot in which seven-month-old ‘choked to death’, has pleaded guilty to failing to discharge the employer's general duty.

Craig Williams, 37, of Park View Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, had been on trial for gross negligence manslaughter but the jury at Leeds Crown Court was asked to return a not-guilty verdict to this on Wednesday.

The bed seven-month-old Oscar Abbey was in when he got his head stuck in the holes and choked to death and Craig Williams.

During the two-week trial, jurors were told how the toddler's parents, Charlie and Shannon Abbey, had purchased the bed from Williams's Sheffield-based Playtime Beds Ltd company.

John Elvidge, prosecuting, told how the toddler had ‘choked to death’ after trying to crawl through a hole in the front of the bed in November 2016.

Williams also pleaded guilty to fraud and will be sentenced on Friday.