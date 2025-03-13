Owler Lane: Woman bitten by dog in Sheffield street - police issue appeal for witnesses

Published 13th Mar 2025, 17:19 BST
A woman was bitten by a dog as she walked along a Sheffield street, police have revealed.

South Yorkshire Police said it is reported that at 5.27pm on Friday, January 24 a woman was walking along Owler Lane, which runs between Firvale and Grimesthorpe, when two men with a dog walked past her in the opposite direction.

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from witnesses to a dog attack on Owler Lane, Sheffieldplaceholder image
As they were walking past, it is understood that the dog bit the woman on her hand, causing injury requiring hospital treatment.

The dog is described as white and possibly a Staffordshire Bull Terrier or Bullmastif type dog.

The men are both described as white, no taller than 5ft 5 ins, aged between 20-30 and had British accents.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have information including dashcam footage of a dog bite in Sheffield to come forward assist us with our investigation.

“Were you in the area at the time? Could you have dashcam footage of the incident?”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 696 of January 24, 2025.

