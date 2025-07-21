A man was injured in a Sheffield street robbery, after he was attacked for his mobile phone.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident, which has been reported to them, happened on Owler Lane, near Grimesthorpe, Sheffield.

The force has now released a CCTV picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

SYP said in a statement: “It is reported that at 7am on Saturday 31 May, a 58-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone stolen at Owler Lane. The victim received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“Officers are investigating and are now keen to identify the man in this CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.

“The man is described as white, in his 50s, around 6ft tall, of a medium build, greying hair and a beard.”

They are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 or to get in touch via their website.

They ask people to quote incident number of 204 of May 31, 2025 when they get in touch.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.