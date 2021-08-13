Over two years’ jail for dangerous driver who took Sheffield deliveryman’s car and ran him over in it

Jordan Jennings, aged 30, of Fortway Road, Brinsworth, was sentenced to 28 months prison at Sheffield Crown Court following the incident on White Lane, Gleadless, which left his victim, 20-year-old Connor Hedges, with a snapped tibia and fibula in his lower leg.

Mr Hedges was studying biomedical science at the University of Sheffield, and was working as a takeaway food delivery driver to help fund his studies when he was targeted.

He had just clipped a car and knocked on the door of the house it was parked outside to inform the owner when a man jumped into his vehicle and tried to drive off.

Victim Connor Hedges after he was run over in January

Mr Hedges, who had been living near the city centre at the time, threw himself onto the bonnet of his Vauxhall Corsa car to try to prevent Jennings from getting away but he was thrown off and his leg was then crushed as the car ran over it.

Jennings was arrested over the incident, and admitted several charges charges.

He was jailed for 28 months for causing injury by dangerous driving.

Jennings also received six month sentences, running concurrently, for aggravated taking without consent, causing serious injury by driving while disqualified, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving while uninsured. The judge said other charges, of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft, would lie on file.

There was a show of public support for Mr Hedges after the incident.

The student’s plight shocked the community, which then rallied round to support him financially while he was laid up at home unable to work because his injury.

He was given morphine and codeine and told his leg would be in plaster for about six months.

An X ray of Victim Connor Hedges leg after he was run over in January

X-rays show how badly M Hedges’ leg was broken when he tried to stop the car.

His mum, Sandra Hedges said earlier this year: "From the bottom of our hearts we would like to thank everyone who’s helped. It’s taken a weight off his mind and means so much to us.”

