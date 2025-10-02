“Road rage can escalate quickly and put lives at risk,” a law firm has warned, as it is revealed more than 200 road rage incidents have been recorded in South Yorkshire since 2020.

Newly-released data shows South Yorkshire Police logged a total of 212 incidents, stemming from road rage, between 2020 and 2024.

The data also shows the force has responded to a further 18 incidents during the course of 2025 so far.

The figures, have been released under a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by legal firm RTA Law, and reveal the associated offences arising out of the road rage incidents range from assault to wounding.

Rod Mitchell of RTA Law said: “Road rage can escalate quickly and put lives at risk.”

According to the data provided in response to the FOI, the total number of incidents related to road rage recorded in 2020 was 31, rising to 63 in 2021.

There was a significant decrease in 2022, when South Yorkshire Police logged a total of 32 incidents, increasing to 38 incidents in 2023 and rising to 48 incidents in 2024.

Mr Mitchell has shared the following tips on the safest things you can do if you are confronted by an “aggressive driver”:

Don’t engage – avoid eye contact, hand gestures or shouting back, as even the smallest reaction can fuel their anger and make the situation spiral. Staying neutral helps to de-escalate tension.

Keep your distance – create space between you and the other driver by slowing down or letting them overtake. The more room you put between your vehicles, the less chance there is of a dangerous confrontation.

Pull over safely – if the driver continues to harass you, look for a safe and busy location such as a petrol station or supermarket car park to stop. Never pull over in a deserted or isolated area where you could be more vulnerable.

Call the police – if you feel under threat, dial 999 immediately. Provide details such as the car’s registration number, location, and direction of travel so officers can intervene before anyone gets hurt.

"Staying calm could stop a bad situation turning far worse," added Mr Mitchell.