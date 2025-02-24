A police operation found over 100 dangerous lorries and vans on South Yorkshire’s roads, described as posing a risk to innocent road users.

The commercial vehicles were identified as a risk through the way they were being driven or their poor condition.

Police say larger vehicles and those carrying loads have a greater ability to cause harm if they are not loaded, secured, and maintained correctly.

South Yorkshire Police mounted an operation which focused on commercial vehicles | SYP

During the operation, held between January 27 and February 9, officers, alongside the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), set up check sites across South Yorkshire, where vehicles were checked for their weight, load, and condition.

Of the vehicles checked, 158 offences were identified; 112 of those offences involved light commercial vehicles under 3.5 tonnes, with 17 vehicles deemed too dangerous to drive away. These vehicles were made the subject of a prohibition order, which meant they could not be driven until they had been repaired.

SYP focused on commercial vehicles in a recent operation | SYP

Temporary Roads Policing Inspector, Brandon Brown, said: “Our focus and priority will always be to reduce casualties on our roads.

“As traffic officers, we sadly see the devastation fatal collisions cause for families, friends and communities across South Yorkshire.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. We cannot be everywhere at all times so drivers must take action to help reduce risk.

“Simple checks of your vehicle and following the law can be the difference between life and death.

“We know the majority of people are thankful for our efforts in increasing road safety, but we are often criticised that these operations are to generate income; this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Laws are there to protect people - innocent people who may lose their lives because of the irresponsible actions of others.

“Remember, please do your part.”