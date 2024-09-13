‘Remain vigilant’ is the advice a school has issued to pupils following reports of a man ‘approaching children’ in a city suburb.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents of pupils at Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke Road, Stradbroke, received a text from the school yesterday warning of 'a report of a male loitering in a vehicle and approaching children in the area'.

A text, signed by Outwood Academy City, read: “We have received a report of a male loitering in a vehicle and approaching children in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please remain vigilant and remind your child about stranger danger, not approaching unknown cars etc, and to report any concerns to police immediately.”

Outwood Academy City has warned parents and pupils of a 'suspicious' man in the Stradbroke area. | NW

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it received reports of both a man acting suspiciously, and of a suspicious vehicle on Birley Moor Road - but not of a man approaching anybody. Enquiries are ongoing.

They said: “On Wednesday (September 11) we received reports of a suspicious vehicle on Birley Moor Road, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that on Tuesday (September 10) a man sat in a vehicle was seen acting suspiciously.

“We have not received a report that the man approached anybody. It is reported he remained in his vehicle.”

As a result of the report, officers from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased patrols in the area.

A spokesperson for Outwood Academy City told The Star they were informed of an ‘incident’ by a parent, adding: “As a precaution, we alerted parents and issued a reminder of NSPCC ‘stranger danger’ guidance to all students”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 325 of September 11, 2024.