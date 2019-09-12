Outrage as DOG POO dumped outside Sheffield school and smeared on bus stop seats
Furious residents have found dog poo dumped outside a Sheffield school and smeared on bus stop seats.
The excrement was discovered outside Handsworth Grange School on Tuesday night with dog poo bags then dumped outside the school.
However, residents were outraged to then find that the waste had been smeared across the bus stop seats.
Laurissa Mai posted on Facebook: “This at the bus stop outside Handsworth Grange School.. big pile of dog poo dumped originally was disgusting enough but now they've added more in poo bags all over floor and THEN smeared it all over the bus seats? What kind of people live on S13?!?!
“So big and clever for the elderly and those who can't stand long who need the seats.”
Other residents were quick to share their disgust over the incident with many describing the culprits as ‘vile’.
One said: “That is vile. Who would do that, I think they have serious mental health issues that need addressing.”
Another said there was a group of youths dropping piles of dog waste on door steps across S12.
“ Absolutely vile why would you even think of doing that?” one resident posted.
In England and Wales, local authorities can introduce public spaces protection orders, making it an offence not to clean up dog mess in certain areas.
Under those orders, a person who doesn’t clean up after their dog may face an on-the-spot fine of up to £80.
These fines are known as fixed penalty notices. If a person refuses to pay they can be taken to the local Magistrates Court for the dog fouling offence and fined up to £1,000.
Sheffield Council has been contacted for a response.