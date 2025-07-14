Police have described the incident which led to a major police presence near a popular Sheffield village local.

Eye witnesses described two police vans and around half a dozen officers on the scene on Bridge Hill, Oughtibridge, Sheffield, on Friday night, near the Cock Inn, and close to the junction with Low Road and Orchard Street,

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement confirming why they were called to the scene.

They told The Star: “On Friday (July 11) at 11.15pm we received reports of a disturbance on Bridge Hill, in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a group of people were fighting in the street. Officers attended and the group had already left. No injuries were reported. “