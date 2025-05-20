The Mayor of South Yorkshire has voiced his support for police as they join in on a national week of action against knife crime.

Operation Spectre, a bi-annual week of action, is taking place this week, with officers from South Yorkshire Police taking the opportunity to highlight the work they do in communities to tackle the scourge of knife crime.

Operation Sceptre is running in South Yorkshire

They will be taking part in increased community engagement projects, proactive communications, the delivery of educational materials on the dangers of carrying knives and information on the impact that knife crime has on victims, perpetrators, families, and communities.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, took on Police and Crime Commissioner duties last year and has prioritised a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to knife crime,.

Figures from the Home Office revealed that South Yorkshire Police recorded 1,481 knife and sharp instrument offences in 2024, with 52,423 recorded across England.

It is hoped a new government proposal, which would ban certain types of swords and include the largest ever review into how knives are sold online to identify any gaps in legislation, will help tackle the national issue.

Oliver Coppard said: “We’ve seen all too recently what knife crime does to our community; how young people in particular are at risk of ruining not just their own lives but the lives of others too.

“That’s why I’ve made it a priority through my work as Mayor, and why we need a zero tolerance approach when knife crime does happen anywhere in South Yorkshire.

“Weeks of action like Sceptre are important because they make that promise a reality; helping to take knives off the streets, but also putting early intervention and education at the heart of our approach.”

If someone you know is carrying a knife, you can report it to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

