Speaking as part of a nationwide week of action to tackle knife crime, Operation Sceptre, the woman named 'Simone' said she is now scared of the lasting impact the stabbing could have on her son.

Recounting the incident, Simone said it happened as she had just got home from work and tried to reach her son on the phone.

She said: “I tried to call him and then about 15 minutes after that, I got a phone call from his girlfriend's mum that he's been stabbed.

“I was just quite numb, I guess because I was in shock and couldn't believe it. I don't think the words registered properly, what's happening and what had happened.

“When I went and saw him for the first time, I thought, it can't be that bad, until the doctors removed his bandage.”

Simone said that was the moment she realised how bad her son's condition really was.

She added: “I came out of the cubicle because I couldn't be in there. I couldn't see what they have done. There was a lot of blood.

“One of the wounds was quite open, I was just heartbroken.”

Undefined: readMore

‘This is going to stay with us forever’

She said she now feels 'very scared' for her son's future as it will have a lasting impact on him especially with the scars that would remind them of the dark episode in their lives.

“That is going to live with him forever and it's going to stay with us forever. It's just really, really out of control at the minute,” she said.

“I just wish that these young people leaving the house and carrying knives just stopped for a minute and thought more about the impact it has on people.

“If you're going to use a knife, you have got to realise there's always going to be that risk of killing someone because it only takes to put it in the wrong place and that's it.

“You took someone's life, and you ruined a lot of people's lives and potentially ruining your own life.”

‘36 per cent involved are people aged under 25’

Operation Sceptre was launched this week in a bid to save lives and reduce the number of weapons on the streets.

The campaign is a 'week of targeted activity to tackle knife crime' across South Yorkshire, with officers in Sheffield involved.

New figures have revealed that 1,000 people have ended up in hospital after stabbings in South Yorkshire over the last decade.

Between April 2012 and March this year, there were around 1,210 admissions of patients from the South Yorkshire policing area following an assault with a sharp object, according to data from NHS Digital.

Of those, around 36 per cent involved people aged under 25.

Around 150 admissions followed attacks in 2020-21 – the most recent period with complete data.

As part of the week of action, weapons can be handed in at ‘amnesty bins’ across South Yorkshire.

In Sheffield, the bins can be found at Mossway Police Station, Ecclesfield Police Station, Snig Hill Police Station and on Fretson Green, Manor.

1. NSST-18-11-21-knifecrime-Upload New figures have revealed that 1,000 people have ended up in hospital after stabbings in South Yorkshire over the last decade. Photo: Stock image Photo Sales