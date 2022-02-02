South Yorkshire Police carried out a day of action in Rotherham today (February 2) as part of Operation Duxford.

Operation Duxford is a South Yorkshire Police day of action where specialist teams are deployed to local districts to tackle concerns raised by residents.

On a trip to Rotherham today (February 2), officers made 16 arrests, seized two knives and took a quantity of drugs hidden in a lunch box off the streets.

Three stolen vehicles were also recovered and three dogs were rescued in conjunction with the RSPCA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further raids are being carried out tonight targeting wanted suspects, speeding motorists, anti-social behaviour and drug supply.

Rotherham district commander, Chief Supt Steve Chapman, said: “Operation Duxford gives us the resources to do some really proactive policing. We are already seeing some really positive results from our work today and this will continue in to the evening.

“This activity comes in direct response to the valuable feedback we have had from the people of Rotherham, who have identified antisocial behaviour, speeding and drugs as problems in their neighbourhood.

"Our high-profile presence will disrupt and deter criminality, put suspects before the courts and round up individuals who are wanted for questioning or by the courts. We’ll also be carrying out that all-important public engagement through crime prevention stalls hosted by police staff.