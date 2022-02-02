Operation Duxford takes knives and 'lunchbox filled with drugs' off streets of Rotherham in police raids
A series of police raids took knives, stolen vehicles and a package of drugs ‘hidden in a lunchbox’ off the streets of Rotherham yesterday.
Operation Duxford is a South Yorkshire Police day of action where specialist teams are deployed to local districts to tackle concerns raised by residents.
On a trip to Rotherham today (February 2), officers made 16 arrests, seized two knives and took a quantity of drugs hidden in a lunch box off the streets.
Three stolen vehicles were also recovered and three dogs were rescued in conjunction with the RSPCA.
Further raids are being carried out tonight targeting wanted suspects, speeding motorists, anti-social behaviour and drug supply.
Rotherham district commander, Chief Supt Steve Chapman, said: “Operation Duxford gives us the resources to do some really proactive policing. We are already seeing some really positive results from our work today and this will continue in to the evening.
“This activity comes in direct response to the valuable feedback we have had from the people of Rotherham, who have identified antisocial behaviour, speeding and drugs as problems in their neighbourhood.
"Our high-profile presence will disrupt and deter criminality, put suspects before the courts and round up individuals who are wanted for questioning or by the courts. We’ll also be carrying out that all-important public engagement through crime prevention stalls hosted by police staff.
“Days like today give us the opportunity to make ourselves really visible to our communities. We do listen to your concerns and we do act upon them – your help is vital in ensuring Rotherham is a safe place to live.”