‘One weapon off the street is one less that can be used to seriously harm or kill’
People in South Yorkshire who own illegal firearms are being encouraged to surrender them as part of a national amnesty.
Over the next two weeks South Yorkshire Police will be taking part in the National Firearms Amnesty which runs from today (Saturday, July 20) until Sunday, August 4.
For the next 15 days, anyone can hand in unwanted or illegal firearms to their nearest designated police station.
Detective Inspector Marie Bulmer, force intelligence manager at South Yorkshire Police’s specialist crime service, said the amnesty was aimed at making the streets of South Yorkshire safer.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
She said: “Between the 20th of July and Sunday, August 4, you can hand in any firearm or ammunition to a police station without facing prosecution for the illegal possession. This can also be done anonymously.
“I’d like to encourage anyone who has a firearm to surrender it. One weapon off the street is one less that can be used to seriously harm or kill people in our communities.”
For advice and assistance on transporting a firearm safely to a police station, you can call 101 before travelling.
Anyone with information about gun crime should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.