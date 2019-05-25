One taken to hospital after collision on major Sheffield road
One person has been taken to hospital after collision on a major Sheffield road.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 25 May, 2019, 19:12
South Yorkshire Police say they were called at 5.20pm to reports of a vehicle having gone into the barriers on the A6109 between Meadowhall and the M1.
A police spokesperson said there were believed to be no serious injuries but one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The incident caused some traffic congestion in the area but delays have now cleared.