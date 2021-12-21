Between December 1 and 15, a total of 40 motorists were stopped and tested for drugs at the roadside and 10 tested positive.

South Yorkshire Police is running its annual crackdown on drink and drug driving throughout December in a bid to save lives on the roads.

A number of drug drivers have been caught by South Yorkshire Police during the annual crackdown on drink and drug driving over the festive season

With more people traditionally socialising over Christmas and New Year, officers are looking for motorists tempted to get behind the wheel after a drink or taking drugs.

Last December, 764 drivers were breathalysed and 75 were found to be over the drink drive limit – 9.8 per cent of those stopped.

A total of 397 drivers were checked for cannabis and cocaine use across Yorkshire and Humberside, and 63 tested positive - 15.9 per cent.

South Yorkshire Police said motorists are three times more likely to crash if they have been drinking alcohol. Driving under the influence of drugs is said to double the likelihood of being involved in a collision.

The force is warning motorists that they could still be over the limit the following morning after a night out.

Roadside checkpoints will be set up for tests to be carried out.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It’s not just going out for a few drinks and then driving home which forms part of the messaging around our annual Christmas drink drive campaign.