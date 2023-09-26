One in every four dogs seized by police in South Yorkshire is an American XL Bully

Police seized 449 dogs in the county last year, 148 of which were later destroyed - more than in the previous three years put together.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to ban American XL Bully dogs, stating that they are a ‘danger to our communities’. Photo by Luis Negron

The number of dogs seized in 2022 was almost double the figure of 235 seized in 2021, and over three times more than the 144 dogs seized in the county in 2020.

The force revealed 25 per cent of the dogs officers seize annually are XL Bullies, meaning around 112 of the dogs - which can weigh in at up to 60kg and were originally bred from a mix of American Pit Bull Terriers and different types of bulldogs - were removed from streets and homes around the county last year.

Police said other 'larger protective breeds' including mastiffs, Belgian Malinois, German shepherds and huskies made up most of the rest.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force is seeing an increase in the numbers of dangerous dogs in line with other forces nationally, and that officers are called to up to 185 reports of dogs out of control, or causing fear, every single month.

There are currently only four illegal breeds of dog in Britain - the American Pit Bull Terrier, the Japanese Tosa, the Dogo Argentino and the Fila Brasileiro - but earlier this month Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans for American XL Bully dogs to be added to the banned list by the end of this year.

The dog is not currently a ‘recognised breed’ in the UK, and the Government will first need to define what the breed looks like.

South Yorkshire Police Dog Legislation Officer PC Paul Jameson said: "Nationally the country has seen an increase of two millions dogs since the pandemic, and sadly within South Yorkshire we're now seeing the reality of unsocialised, poorly-bred dogs with complex needs posing a risk to the public.

"We cannot shy away from the horrifying capabilities of these dogs to cause fatalities and serious injuries.

"Tackling the threat these dogs pose remains our priority and I urge anyone with concerns about a dog on your street or in your neighbourhood to get in touch."

PDSA vet Lynne James said it is still legal to own an XL Bully and the dogs do not currently need to be muzzled or even put on a lead in a park or other exercising area.

"It’s not illegal to own an American XL Bully at this time and won’t be until the law has been updated," she said.

"Government timelines have not yet been announced, but it is possible this could take several months."

She added owners of XL Bully dogs should consider registering their dog at a vet, arranging to have their dog neutered, begin to introduce positive muzzle training, look into third party insurance, and ensuring their dog is microchipped - already a legal requirement for all dogs - to prepare for any future change to the law.

She said the public need do nothing."Only report a dog if you are concerned about their behaviour - simply owning American XL Bully dogs does not need to be reported to the authorities at this time," she said.

"We know the recent headlines are very distressing, but it’s important to remember the vast majority of dogs in the UK are not dangerous.

"You should always be calm and quiet when interacting with dogs. Never approach an unknown dog without checking with their owner first, and make sure you ask their owner before stroking them.

"Do not approach a dog that is alone outside or running around loose in a garden. If you do see an unaccompanied dog, we recommend you call the council or report the dog online rather than approaching it, as it may be injured or distressed.