On-the-run prisoner Steven Wagstaff wanted by South Yorkshire Police after absconding from prison in Doncaster

An on-the-run prisoner is wanted by South Yorkshire Police after absconding from a prison in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:31 pm

Steven Wagstaff, aged 34, was serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery when he absconded from Hatfield prison at 8.10pm on Monday, January 10.

He is white, of a medium build, around 6ft tall and has short, cropped, brown hair.

Prison absconder, Steven Wagstaff, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police

Wagstaff has a scar on his left hand and a tattoo saying ‘Leah’.

South Yorkshire Police said anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately.