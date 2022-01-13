On-the-run prisoner Steven Wagstaff wanted by South Yorkshire Police after absconding from prison in Doncaster
An on-the-run prisoner is wanted by South Yorkshire Police after absconding from a prison in Doncaster.
Steven Wagstaff, aged 34, was serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery when he absconded from Hatfield prison at 8.10pm on Monday, January 10.
He is white, of a medium build, around 6ft tall and has short, cropped, brown hair.
Wagstaff has a scar on his left hand and a tattoo saying ‘Leah’.
South Yorkshire Police said anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately.