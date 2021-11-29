The Government announced the return of mandatory face coverings on Friday, coming into force Tuesday, amid concerns about the emergency of a new, contagious strain of Covid 19, called Omicron.

Shoppers in Sheffield told The Star they agree with the measure.

Marc Roberts had his face covered with a scarf as he shared his views while waiting for a bus in Broomhill.

He said he agreed with the move to make face masks compulsory again on public transport and in shops.

“I Completely agree,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth the risk of it spreading again.”

He said he had worn masks on public transport and in shops throughout and felt safer that way.

With him in the queue was Jessica Evans – also masked.

She said: “I think it's a good idea. I don’t want it to come back again and to have to go back into lockdown, so I think it’s the best idea so far.”

She said she used public transport a lot and had found a split of around 50-50 in terms of the number of people who had been wearing masks and those who had not.

Peter Gandy, a Broomhill resident, said: “I don’t see a difficulty with that at all. It’s not an imposition. Why wouldn’t you keep yourself or other people safe? It just takes a moment to put it on and take it off.”

Rachel Crossley, from Walkley, said: “I guess ultimately what I think is that it’s important that we look after each other, and so if by wearing a mask, that helps do that, I think we need to follow that guidance.”

She said she has been wearing a mast most of the time through the time since the pandemic started.

Kate Marsden of Crookes, said: “I think it's a good step forward. I don’t want to catch Covid and I’d always wear a mask in a public place anyway.

“I think people should be doing that as standard while Covid has such high rates in Sheffield.”

She was not worried about the new Omicron variant at the moment but was sure she would be in the days and weeks to come.

