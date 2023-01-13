Police investigating how a man suffered serious stab injuries at a Sheffied sports club have tonight issued CCTV pictures.

The picture shows a man they believe could help their investigation, after they were called to a report of a disturbance at the Olive Grove sports and social club on Heeley Bank Road.

Officers say when they got there, a 27-year-old man had been found with serious stab injuries, and was taken to hospital. He was treated for his wounds and has since been discharged. They said a 30-year-old man was also found to have suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

Three men aged 31, 30 and 28-years-old have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at just after midnight on Sunday December 4 2022, on suspicion of section 18 assault. All are currently on bail pending further enquiries.

Police investigating how a man suffered serious stab injuries at a Sheffied sports club have tonight issued this CCTV picture. They say they think the man in the picture can help their investigation

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As part of the ongoing investigation, we’re now keen to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV image as we believe he could hold useful information. We’d like to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him.”

They are asking for anyone with information to contact South Yorkshire Police on their live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number three of December 4, 2022.

