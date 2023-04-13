News you can trust since 1887
Olgert Cuka: Burglar jailed less than a week after striking at business on Sheffield's Darnall Road

A burglar has been jailed less than a week after he broke into a business in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Apr 2023, 18:41 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:41 BST

Police were called to the licensed premises on Darnall Road last Thursday, April 6, at around 5pm, after the owners spotted signs of an intruder. Officers found Olgert Cuka attempting to flee via a window and following a short chase he was detained and arrested.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted burglary, and, just five days later, on Tuesday, April 11, he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £154 in costs. Two other men, aged 24 and 28, who had been located inside the premises and were also arrested on suspicion of burglary were later released with no further action.

Investigating officer PC Alex Lockwood said Cuka’s conviction was a ‘great result as part of our ongoing efforts to tackle burglary in the Attercliffe and Darnall area’.

Olgert Cuka, 21, was jailed just five days after burgling a business on Darnall Road, in Sheffield, and being caught by police attempting to flee via a window (file photo, posed for by a model)Olgert Cuka, 21, was jailed just five days after burgling a business on Darnall Road, in Sheffield, and being caught by police attempting to flee via a window (file photo, posed for by a model)
Olgert Cuka, 21, was jailed just five days after burgling a business on Darnall Road, in Sheffield, and being caught by police attempting to flee via a window (file photo, posed for by a model)