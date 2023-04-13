Police were called to the licensed premises on Darnall Road last Thursday, April 6, at around 5pm, after the owners spotted signs of an intruder. Officers found Olgert Cuka attempting to flee via a window and following a short chase he was detained and arrested.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted burglary, and, just five days later, on Tuesday, April 11, he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £154 in costs. Two other men, aged 24 and 28, who had been located inside the premises and were also arrested on suspicion of burglary were later released with no further action.