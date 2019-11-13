L-R: Blake and Tristan Barrass were murdered by their parents

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, District Commander for Sheffield, said: “Today the judicial process has taken its course and the judge has made his decision on the outcomes for those that were responsible for the events on 24 May 2019, a day that will be in the memory of many for all the wrong reasons.“I am not here to comment on those sentences but there are a few things I would like to say today.“Firstly, thank you to all those who have helped our investigating officers over the difficult last few months. I know it hasn’t been easy for loved ones, and you have been in the minds of the entire South Yorkshire Police family.“We continue to work with partners to ensure any of the young people affected by this incident are given specialist support and the right direction in life as they move forward.“Incidents like this are fortunately, extremely rare. Sheffield is a place where people care for each other, a place where they look out for each other and a place that has community at its core.”