Officers praised for response to 'nightmare scenario' after deaths of two brothers in Sheffield
Police officers have been praised for their response to a ‘nightmare scenario’ after the deaths of two brothers in Sheffield.
Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, praised those involved in the investigation.
He said: “This was a horrific incident for all those involved.
“I would like to pay tribute to the police officers and staff involved in this case including the detectives who worked tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.
“I do however want to particularly acknowledge those officers who first arrived at the scene who were confronted with a nightmare scenario.
“It is clear the officers did the absolute very best they could in horrendous circumstances.
“Even to hear some of their accounts second hand is completely heartbreaking. I know it is the job that we as police officers do, but nothing can prepare you for what those officers experienced that morning.”
SHIREGREEN MURDERS: 'Tragic brothers were killed by the two people they should have been able to trust the most'
Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, District Commander for Sheffield, said: “Today the judicial process has taken its course and the judge has made his decision on the outcomes for those that were responsible for the events on 24 May 2019, a day that will be in the memory of many for all the wrong reasons.“I am not here to comment on those sentences but there are a few things I would like to say today.“Firstly, thank you to all those who have helped our investigating officers over the difficult last few months. I know it hasn’t been easy for loved ones, and you have been in the minds of the entire South Yorkshire Police family.“We continue to work with partners to ensure any of the young people affected by this incident are given specialist support and the right direction in life as they move forward.“Incidents like this are fortunately, extremely rare. Sheffield is a place where people care for each other, a place where they look out for each other and a place that has community at its core.”