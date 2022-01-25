Sheffield Crown Court heard how Antonio Anderson, of Sheffield; Lloyd Davenport, of Rotherham; Jamie Peck, of Matlby; Dominik Kroscen, of Newport; and Daniel Rogers, of no fixed abode, were approached by police after a resident reported seeing suspicious behaviour on George Street, Wombwell, Barnsley.

James Baird, prosecuting, said: “Just before 4am, on Wednesday, August 11, last year, a female resident who lives in George Street, Wombwell, telephoned police to report that she had noticed a Ford Transit van parked at Wombwell Medical Centre.

“She went on to say that she had seen three males alight from the van with what she believed were crowbars and a machete.”

Mr Baird added that the men were seen to return to the van before police arrived and officers found the five defendants with gloves, cutting tools, a crowbar, a blowtorch and a machete.

Davenport told police the van belonged to him and he used it for work and he claimed the tools were for his business as a landscaper.

However, Anderson, aged 33, of Masters Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield, Davenport, 40, of Bushfield Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham; Peck, 33, of Morrell Street, Maltby, Rotherham; Kroscen, aged 20, Clarence Place, Newport, South Wales and Rogers, 31, of no fixed abode, all pleaded guilty to going equipped to burgle.

The court heard Kroscen has been suffering with mental health issues, Peck and Anderson have been suffering with drug addictions, and Davenport had also slipped back into using drugs after the death of his brother.

Recorder Jason Pitter QC told the defendants: “I have come to the conclusion that I can just suspend your sentence of 15 months of imprisonment or detention in a Young Offender Institution for a period of 24 months.”

Kroscen was sentenced to 15 months detention in a Young Offender Institution suspended for 24 months with a rehabilitation requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.