Number of child sexual exploitation crimes recorded across South Yorkshire falls

The number of crimes involving child sexual exploitation has fallen across South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police recorded 364 crimes involving CSE in 2022 – 45 fewer than in 2021.

Of those reports, 35 per cent were classed as non-recent, and 61 per cent had an online element.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, the region’s police and crime commissioner, states that ‘non-recent reporting still makes up a significant amount of all crimes reported and shows the continuing difficulties faced by victims who are not ready to report crimes.’

It adds that the force believes online CSE is ‘under reported, especially with the advances in technology and the fact that younger children are living increasingly internet-enabled lifestyles.’

In 2022, 330 CSE related crimes received a formal outcome, with seven per cent resulting in a positive disposal, charge/summons or adult caution.

However, eight per cent were closed, due to a number of reasons including suspects not being identified.

Almost 20 per cent were closed due to the victim withdrawing support for police action.

South Yorkshire Police’s internet sex offenders team has conducted regular activity to target those suspected to sexually exploit children.

The report adds: “SYP has continued to maintain robust mechanisms for recording ethnicities for both victims and suspects named on CSE investigations, to ensure compliance with recommendations identified in the most recent independent inquiry into child sexual abuse (IICSA) report.