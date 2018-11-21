Number of burglaries in parts of Sheffield almost halved following clampdown by police

The number of burglaries in parts of Sheffield has almost halved following a campaign to forensically mark homes across the city.

Officers have been working in Gleadless in Sheffield and Mexborough, Edlington, Hexthorpe and Balby in Doncaster - which they said were known to be worst affected by crimes committed to fund drug use.

PCSO Dan Lilley in Gleadless.

The clampdown – labelled Operation Shield – sees officers visiting people’s homes and delivering Smartwater, a liquid used to mark people’s property, making it easier to trace if stolen.

Detectives said they’d marked 414 homes across Sheffield and Doncaster - none of which have been the subject of burglaries since.

Det Chf Insp Lee Berry said he was confident that the scheme will make a difference.

He said: “We are encouraged by how receptive residents have been to Operation Shield. We’re not just posting leaflets through doors, we’re taking time to help the public mark their property and show them exactly how Smartwater works.

“Although it is still early days, we believe the initiative is already starting to deliver some results.

“In Gleadless Valley for example, if we compare the number of burglaries recorded in October and early November 2017 with the number of burglaries in the same time period this year, there has been a 38 per cent reduction.

“Whilst this equates to relatively small numbers of actual incidents, we are hopeful that this is the start of a downward trend.”

“Overall, across Operation Shield areas in Sheffield, we have seen a 43 per cent reduction in burglaries.”

Det Chf Insp Paul Wilson added: “In Doncaster we have seen a 37 per cent reduction in burglaries in Operation Shield areas, compared with the same seven week period in 2017. This is an encouraging sign that the work our officers are doing is already paying off.

“Burglary is a hugely intrusive crime and can have a profound impact on victims; they often feel frightened and unsettled by what has happened. Being burgled at this time of year, in the run up to Christmas, can be especially traumatic.”

For more informaiton or if you would like officers to visit your home, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.