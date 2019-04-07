Nuisance motorbike rider who was ‘drug-driving’ caught by police in Doncaster  

Have your say

A nuisance motorbike rider who police suspect was ‘drug-driving’ has been caught by officers in Doncaster.

Officers from the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the male rider was arrested while officers were conducting patrols in relation to burglaries in the Toll Bar area on Thursday, April 4.

The recovered motorbike.

Posting on Facebook, the team said: “(The bike) was subsequently stopped and the male rider arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for a specified drug, possession of cannabis, no licence, no insurance as well as other motoring offences.

“Evidential blood samples have been obtained and he awaits the results.”