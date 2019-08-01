Nuisance Barnsley couple jailed
A couple from Barnsley who caused a nuisance on the street where they lived have been jailed.
Police said Craig Marshall, aged 48, and Tracey Marshall, aged 45, of Ilsley Road, Barnsley, were handed an injunction order following numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour in 2018 and 2019, including shouting and swearing at neighbours, children and council staff.
The couple breached their injunction order on numerous occasions and were summoned to attend Barnsley Magistrates Court last Wednesday.
The pair failed to attend and the judge found them guilty in their absence and they were arrested shortly afterwards.
Tracey received six weeks in prison and her husband Craig was given a two week sentence.
They were both ordered to pay costs of £644.