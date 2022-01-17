3. Nigel Junior Ramsey

Nigel Junior Ramsey was one of four members of a Sheffield gang locked up for a total of 110 years between them in 2009 for the murder of 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub. Tarek, who was carrying a gun himself, was shot in a 'wild west' style shootout at a barber's on Spital Street, Burngreave, in July 2008. Nigel Junior Ramsey, his brother Denzil Ramsey, their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and pal Michael Chattoo were all involved in a plot to kill Tarek. The men, who were all part of the S3 postcode gang operating in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time, wanted the teenager dead when rival factions in the gang clashed. They blamed Tarek, of Castledine Gardens, Wincobank, for passing on information that led to the near-fatal stabbing of another S3 gang member. Nigel Ramsey – known on the streets as ‘The General’ – and said to have been in charge of the younger members, organised the killing while behind bars. Ramsey, formerly of Andover Street, Burngreave, was convicted of murder on the grounds that he ordered the shooting of Tarek from a smuggled phone in his prison cell when he was serving time for a stabbing. He was jailed for a minimum of 35 years. His ‘lieutenant’ Chattoo, formerly of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, was jailed for a minimum of 30 years; Ramsey’s brother Denzil, got 25 years and ‘foot soldier’ Menzies, received at least 20 years. It was never proven who shot Tarek.

Photo: SYP