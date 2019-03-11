A serial killer and rapist who was convicted of a string of notorious murders had died in prison aged 73.

Angus Sinclair was convicted of the notorious World's End murders in Scotland in the 1970s.

Sources confirmed he died overnight at HMP Glenochil in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

Sinclair had spent more than half his life behind bars for killing four girls as well as for a string of sex attacks on young children.

But detectives suspect he could have been behind several unsolved murders from the 1970s.

By Press Association reporter