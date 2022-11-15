Police shared the woman was hit by a black Mercedes Vito whilst she was waiting outside the hospital’s Huntsman Ward. It is believed the car was turning into the drop off point when it collided with the woman, who is currently still in hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision at 3.40pm yesterday (Monday, November 14). The driver of the Mercedes is helping officers with their enquiries.

If you were outside the Huntsman Ward at Northern General yesterday and saw the incident, or have dashcam footage, South Yorkshire Police would like you to get in touch. To pass on information, you can contact them using their live webchat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 618 of November 14, 2022. Footage can be emailed to [email protected]