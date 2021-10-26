Norfolk Park shooting: Police in Sheffield arrest fourth person after man shot in the leg
Four people have now been arrested after a man was shot in the leg on a Sheffield street.
Shots were fired on Samuel Road, in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield, on Friday, August 20, and a 44-year-old man was later found injured on East Bank Road in nearby Arbourthorne.
He was taken to hospital with a leg injury and was treated before being discharged.
Police said in the days after the attack that two men, aged 44 and 18, and a 17-year-old boy had all been arrested in connection with the shooting.
South Yorkshire Police have only now revealed that a 27-year-old man was also arrested on August 23 and has been released on bail.
Police said the investigation is continuing, but no one has yet been charged.
Police patrols were stepped up in the wake of the gun attack.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 990 of August 20.