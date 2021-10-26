Police are still investigating a shooting in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield in which a man, 44, was wounded in his leg (Photo: Getty)

Shots were fired on Samuel Road, in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield, on Friday, August 20, and a 44-year-old man was later found injured on East Bank Road in nearby Arbourthorne.

He was taken to hospital with a leg injury and was treated before being discharged.

South Yorkshire Police have only now revealed that a 27-year-old man was also arrested on August 23 and has been released on bail.

Police said the investigation is continuing, but no one has yet been charged.

Police patrols were stepped up in the wake of the gun attack.