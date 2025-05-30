Waiting times for the police’s non-emergency 101 line have more than halved with more than 90 per cent of victims of crime describing satisfaction with the service.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 101 number was introduced in 2012 as an alternative to police’s 999 line, with hopes that it would improve waiting times while saving vital resources for emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, South Yorkshire Police take between 860 and 920 non-emergency calls per day - making them one of the busiest forces nationally.

Yet, despite the high demand, services continue to improve, with waiting times for these calls dropping by 56 per cent in the past two years and now standing at one minute and 27 seconds.

Police have said they always aim to answer 101 calls within three minutes, and 74 per cent of non-emergency calls are now answered by the force’s control room within this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

999 services have seen similar improvements, going from 87.7 per cent of 999 calls being answered in under 10 seconds in October 2024, to 92.4 per cent in March of this year.

South Yorkshire Police's headquarters

According to a police victim satisfaction survey, covering the period between October and December 2024, 91 per cent of victims were satisfied with their initial contact with the force.

Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle said: “We always strive to provide the highest standard of service to members of the public when they pick up the phone and dial 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although our performance as a force continues to improve, we know there is always more we can do - and we're not complacent. We're aware there are still periods of high demand where callers could be waiting up to an hour, and we've made improvements in this area to minimise the amount of times this happens.

“As part of this, we offer a call back service to those who prefer to be contacted as soon as an operator becomes available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's also important to note that we always support call data being published in the interests of transparency, as this allows us to reflect on our processes. We are constantly reviewing our systems and new opportunities within the world of IT as we look for ways to build on the success of the past few years.

“I would continue to encourage people to use our website in non-emergencies whenever possible; particularly during our busiest times, which are usually between 10am and 6pm.

“This allows us to keep our call handlers free to deal with emergencies. Be assured that by reporting online in a non-emergency, the information you provide us will be dealt with in exactly the same way as if you were to call us - and you won't have to wait.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-emergency incidents can also be reported to police here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.