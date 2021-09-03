'No one should have to put up with this': police close flat in Sheffield and evict two people
Police have closed a flat in Sheffield and thrown two people out over ‘unacceptable’ behaviour which made their neighbours’ lives a ‘misery’.
The home in Fox Hill which was a magnet for anti-social behaviour has been made the subject of a three-month closure order, prohibiting access to the premises, with anyone caught breaching the terms facing up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.
It is the eighth closure this year secured by officers in the Parson Cross area as part of their ongoing crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
Officers said: “We hope that this provides ongoing reassurance to our residents and serves as a warning to others who incorrectly think that they can persistently make their neighbours’ lives a misery through anti-social behaviour and drug related activity.
“The unacceptable behaviour of people inside and outside the flat in Fox Hill has blighted the community for a sustained period of time. It has caused significant alarm, harassment and distress to those who live in the area and has showed no sign of abating.
"Upon serving the notice yesterday PC David Cattell was able to remove two people who had been living at the address without the permission of Sheffield City Council.”
PC Cattell added: “Some residents have been living in fear due to the events that have taken place at the property. It’s affected their well-being and caused them undue stress and anxiety.
“No-one should have to put up with persistent anti-social behaviour in their street. The Parson Cross Team will act and officers will conduct regular checks of the address over the next three months to ensure that the order is not breached.”