No further action after alleged sexual assault on train between Sheffield and Chesterfield

British Transport Police (BTP) have said no further action is being taken after an allegation of sexual assault on board a train between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

BTP recently appealing for information about the alleged incident, which occurred at around 7.52pm on June 26.

Following this, two men contacted police and were interviewed in relation with the incident.

"After a review of all the evidence, officers have decided no further action will be taken in relation to this investigation," BTP said.

"The public and media are thanked for their help in sharing this appeal. "