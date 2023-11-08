South Yorkshire police have new powers to deal with 'laughing gas' abuse after nitrous oxide was made a class C drug

Police have new powers to deal with Sheffield's 'laughing gas' problem - with nitrous oxide made an illegal drug from today.

Residents across the city have seen a rise in use of the chemical, typically contained in small, shiny tubes, over the last few years.

And from today, possession of the gas with the intent of getting high has been made illegal, with repeat offenders facing up to two years in jail.

Dealers who sell the drug - nicknamed "hippy crack" - could face up to 14 years behind bars.

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The ban, promised as part of the Government's anti-social behaviour action plan, makes nitrous oxide a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

This means possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to wrongfully inhale it for a psychoactive effect, is now an offence.

Consequences could include an unlimited fine, community sentences or, for repeat serious offenders, a prison term.

But it will still be possible to use the gas for legitimate reasons, such as catering, pain relief during labour or in model rockets.

Licences will not be required to carry nitrous oxide, but users will need to demonstrate they are lawfully in possession of the gas and not intending to wrongfully inhale it.

Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp said: "Today we are sending a clear signal to people, especially young people, that not only is abuse of nitrous oxide dangerous to their health, but it is also illegal and those caught possessing it will face consequences."

How has Sheffield been impacted by 'laughing gas' (nitrous oxide)?

Earlier this year, police seized 12,500 nitrous oxide canisters in a raid on a property in Sharrow, and in three storage units elsewhere in the city.

At the time, PC Daniel Rice warned: "The illicit supply of NOS (nitrous oxide) can not only cause serious harm to people’s health, but its use is also linked to anti-social behaviour and the proceeds are often invested into organised crime and can help fund more serious offences.

"Following a detailed intelligence gathering phase, officers took strong, swift action to successfully take large quantities of NOS out of the supply chain, and put a considerable dent in the pockets of the suppliers distributing it illegally.

"Our work to tackle the illegal supply of NOS does not stop here, and if you are supplying NOS (nitrous oxide) illegally in the city, then expect a visit from us."

There have also been complaints about laughing gas canisters on the city's streets. At one stage there were complaints of 'hundreds' being left to litter South Street and the Sheaf Valley Park amphitheatre.

What are the dangers of Nitrous oxide (laughing gas)?

Superintendent Ian Proffitt, South Yorkshire Police’s force lead for drugs, said in 2020: "We are aware of reports of nitrous oxide gas canisters occasionally being found across South Yorkshire, typically in open spaces.

"As with any psychoactive substance, use of nitrous oxide can be unpredictable, dangerous and, in certain circumstances, fatal. It can lead to a loss of consciousness and a lack of oxygen reaching your brain. It can also make you very dizzy and impair your reactions and responses, which can increase your risk of injuring yourself and others.

"If you’re worried about your own or a friend’s nitrous oxide use, there is support and advice available. Talk To Frank has a confidential advice line on 0300 123 6600, as well as lots of information on their website – www.talktofrank.com.

