Ninety offences involving a knife recorded in Barnsley over three months

Ninety offences involving a knife were recorded in Barnsley during April May and June 2022.

By Danielle Andrews
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 1:04 pm

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner states during this period, “there were a total of 90 offences recorded where use of a knife was involved, either as a weapon or carried during an offence.”

This is an increase on the three months prior, which saw 69 recorded offences.

Of the 90 offences, 39 relate to possession of a weapon.

This category of possession of the weapon includes occasions when officer identifies a knife crime through pro-activity such as stop and search.

The report adds that a plan is in place in Barnsley to tackle violent crime, which includes officer foot patrols in the town centre of evenings and weekends; working with licensees to implement safety schemes, and introducing more lighting in Locke Park.

“The main drivers are identified as the night-time economy, organised crime groups, and domestic abuse,” it states.