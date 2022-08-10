Ninety offences involving a knife recorded in Barnsley over three months

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner states during this period, “there were a total of 90 offences recorded where use of a knife was involved, either as a weapon or carried during an offence.”
This is an increase on the three months prior, which saw 69 recorded offences.
Of the 90 offences, 39 relate to possession of a weapon.
This category of possession of the weapon includes occasions when officer identifies a knife crime through pro-activity such as stop and search.
The report adds that a plan is in place in Barnsley to tackle violent crime, which includes officer foot patrols in the town centre of evenings and weekends; working with licensees to implement safety schemes, and introducing more lighting in Locke Park.
“The main drivers are identified as the night-time economy, organised crime groups, and domestic abuse,” it states.