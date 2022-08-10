Ninety offences involving a knife recorded in Barnsley over three months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner states during this period, “there were a total of 90 offences recorded where use of a knife was involved, either as a weapon or carried during an offence.”

This is an increase on the three months prior, which saw 69 recorded offences.

Of the 90 offences, 39 relate to possession of a weapon.

This category of possession of the weapon includes occasions when officer identifies a knife crime through pro-activity such as stop and search.

The report adds that a plan is in place in Barnsley to tackle violent crime, which includes officer foot patrols in the town centre of evenings and weekends; working with licensees to implement safety schemes, and introducing more lighting in Locke Park.