Mebub Islam, aged 27, of Egerton Walk, Broomhall, was found guilty attempted murder and false imprisonment at his ex’s home.
Islam had already been convicted of two offences of battery against the complainant, and when he visited her home he attacked her with a claw-hammer, leaving his victim with a fractured skull.
He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years behind bars.
Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Walsh, of South Yorkshire Police, described Islam as a “violent and dangerous man”.
Here are a number of dangerous offenders from Sheffield serving life sentences for their crimes.
1. Murder
Mebub Islam, aged 27, of of Egerton Walk, Broomhall, Sheffield, was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of attempting to murder his ex-partner and falsely imprisoning her
Photo: Claire Lewis
2. Murder
Nigel Ramsey was jailed for life for murder in 2009 for ordering a killing while behind bars for another crime. He was one of four gang members jailed for a total of 110 years over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub in an inner-city gang feud in 2008.
Ramsey involved his brother Denzil Ramsey, their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and pal Michael Chattoo in the plot to kill Tarek, who was hunted down and shot dead at a city barber’s on Spital Street, Burngreave.
They were all members of the same S3 gang which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.
Photo: Claire Lewis
3. Murder
L-R: Matthew Cohen, Dale Gordon and Keil Bryan The three men were jailed for a minimum of 90 years between them after being found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie in Upperthorpe in February 2017
Aseel was shot dead as he turned up for a family party to celebrate his sister's engagement.
It is believed the murder related to a dispute over drug dealing.
Photo: Claire Lewis
4. Murder
Tapiwa Douglas Furusa, then 37, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 26 years behind bars, for killing Leigh-Anne Mahachi.
He attacked the 22-year-old outside her home in Spotswood Close, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield as she left for work.
Her mum heard screaming and shouting coming from outside and saw Leigh-Anne’s ex-boyfriend, Furusa, knelt over her, lashing out at the top half of her body with a knife.
Photo: Claire Lewis