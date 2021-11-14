2. Murder

Nigel Ramsey was jailed for life for murder in 2009 for ordering a killing while behind bars for another crime. He was one of four gang members jailed for a total of 110 years over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub in an inner-city gang feud in 2008. Ramsey involved his brother Denzil Ramsey, their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and pal Michael Chattoo in the plot to kill Tarek, who was hunted down and shot dead at a city barber’s on Spital Street, Burngreave. They were all members of the same S3 gang which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.

