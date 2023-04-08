Nine men with links to Sheffield are wanted by detectives investigating a number of shocking murders.

Police teams working on a number of murder cases have taken the step of releasing the names and photographs of a number of people they believe could hold vital information to help track them down.

Here are nine people with Sheffield links who police want to trace urgently:

- Brothers Eljaso Cela and Mateo Cela are believed to hold vital information about the murder of Armend Xhika, 22, who was stabbed to death when violence flared on Earl Marshal Road.

Both brothers have been known to frequent the Sheffield and Rotherham areas, but are said to be ‘very transient’ and may have travelled elsewhere in the UK.

- Ismail Mohamoud Adan is also on South Yorkshire Police’s ‘wanted’ list.

He was named in court as a man alleged to have been involved in the killing of Jordan Marples-Douglas in Sheffield in 2020. Jordan, aged in his 20s, was stabbed to death in his Woodthorpe home when two men were said to have confronted him over a drug debt they were to ‘enforce’.

One of the men, Ben Jones, also in his 20s and formerly of Archdale Road, Manor, was found guilty of murder last in April 2021 and jailed for life. Adan left the UK the day after the murder and is believed to have flown to Somalia.

Mohammed Ali is wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas

- Ahmed Farrah is believed to hold information about the the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield in August 2018.

Four men were sentenced for the parts they played in a drug deal which led to an altercation in which Kavan was fatally stabbed but his killer remains free.

Kavan was knifed in his chest near to Langsett Walk and was taken to hospital but died four days later. Farrah, who is believed to have been injured in the same incident, is wanted for questioning over the murder.

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries on the night that Kavan was stabbed.

Saeed Hussain is wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas

- Sheffield man Abdi Ali is wanted for questioning over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was battered to death in his home in Cleethorpes in July 2018.

A man was jailed for life over the murder but jurors in his trial were told that he did not act alone and Ali was also involved. Ali was born in Somalia but brought up in Sheffield, where he lived until he moved to the east coast in the summer of 2018. He has links to Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor.

- Four other men from Sheffield have been evading arrest since the murder of Jordan Thomas, 22, who was shot dead in December 2014.

He was shot through the window of a car he was travelling in, with detectives believing the assassination on Derek Dooley Way to be a revenge attack in a feud between two gangs.

Ahmed Farrah is wanted over the murder of Kavan Brissett

A man was jailed for 36 years for Jordan's murder but it could never be proven that he was the gunman who pulled the trigger and he was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill.

Four others believed to hold vital information – Mohammed Ali, Ahmed Warsame, Saeed Hussein and Jamal Ali – are believed to have fled to Somalia.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Jamal Ali is wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas

Abdi Ali is wanted over the murder of Shaun Lyall

Ahmed Warsame is wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas

Ismail Mohamoud Adan is wanted over the murder of Jordan Marples-Douglas

Eljaso Cela, 28, is wanted over the fatal stabbing of Armend Xhika

