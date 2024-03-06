Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine people suspected of being involved in drugs operations in South Yorkshire were arrested as police executed warrants across Barnsley earlier today.

Over 160 cannabis plants across four farms, a quantity of Class A drugs and weapons were all seized as 180 staff from South Yorkshire Police and the Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council descended on properties in the town centre, Smithies, Athersley, Dodworth, Ingbirchworth and Carlton.

At mid-day on March 6, Operation Duxford returned for 2024, and saw officers execute seven search warrants and arrest eight men and one woman.

The suspects were arrested in connection to various offences including cannabis cultivation, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, going equipped and possession of offensive weapons.

District enforcement officers will focus on those involved in exploitation, burglary and robbery and domestic abuse throughout the rest of the day.