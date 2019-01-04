Nightclub popular with TOWIE stars has licence suspended following stabbing

An Essex nightclub frequented by reality TV stars and Premier League footballers has had its licence suspended following a string of violent incidents last year, police said.

Two teenagers were injured in or near Club 195, in Epping, Essex, as revellers celebrated New Year's Eve.

One was stabbed in the stomach after he was involved in "a verbal exchange" with a group of men on the dancefloor, while the second was left unconscious and with several teeth missing after being attacked in the street outside.

The club's website boasts it has been visited by celebrities including actor Jude Law, footballers Rio Ferdinand and Ashley Cole, and boxer David Haye, while a photo gallery shows pictures of a host of stars of the television show The Only Way Is Essex.

Essex Police said Club 195's licence was suspended on Friday by Epping Forest District Council after the force asked for it to be reviewed.

"A bar in Epping has had its licence suspended today following concerns by police about incidents of violence at, or in the vicinity of, the premises," the force said in a statement.

"Essex Police applied for a review of the licence for Club 195 following a number of incidents across 2018.

"Epping Forest District Council's licensing sub-committee has suspended the licence today and it comes with immediate effect.

"A full hearing to review Club 195's licence will take place in due course at which Essex Police will ask for the licence to be revoked."

By Henry Vaughan, Press Association