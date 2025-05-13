Nigel Stevens: Tributes paid to loving dad found dead in Rotherham river
On Saturday May 10 South Yorkshire Police found the body of 57-year-old Nigel Stevens in a river.
He had been reported missing and had not been seen since the previous Thursday, May 8.
Detective Inspector Matthew Bolger, who is now the Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said: "Our thoughts at this moment remain wholeheartedly with Nigel's family at what is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time.
"Our enquiries are continuing at pace and we are urging anyone who has information, and has not yet spoken to us, to come forward and do so.
“Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital as we work to piece together the events which led to Nigel's tragic death."
Now tributes have been paid to him online as many remember the loving dad.
His daughter, Danielle Stevens, posted on Facebook: “My heart is broken and in pain - it’s the most soul destroying thing to happen to us.
“I love you so much dad and I will always make sure to keep your memory alive.
“ I will love you forever and always.
“It doesn’t feel real, it’s like living in [a] constant nightmare.”
Joanne Long added: ‘Known you for 40 years and your daughter is now part of my family. I promise to look after her and get her through this horrendous time”
Others who worked with Nigel in the past also chose to share their messages of support.
“We had some good times down town and while working at Duckers when we [were] younger,” Rickster Hunt said.
“Sleep tight pal.”
Lisa Stuart Bell commented: “Sending condolences to Nigel’s family, I worked with him at Jeldwen.
“Lovely bloke, thinking of him and his family.”
