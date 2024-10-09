Nicholas Green: Sheffield man charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle
A Sheffield man has appeared in court charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
Nicholas Green, aged 41, of Pitsmoor Road, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police on Thursday, October 3, following an alleged burglary and theft of a car at a property in Abbeydale Road South.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 5, after being charged with burglary, refusing to provide a drug sample, driving while disqualified and theft of a motor vehicle.
Green has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on November 1.