A Sheffield man has appeared in court charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall

Nicholas Green, aged 41, of Pitsmoor Road, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police on Thursday, October 3, following an alleged burglary and theft of a car at a property in Abbeydale Road South.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 5, after being charged with burglary, refusing to provide a drug sample, driving while disqualified and theft of a motor vehicle.

Green has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on November 1.