A man, aged 34, and a 36-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, following the crash on Newhall Road this morning, Friday, December 31.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, driving while disqualified, and possession of a class A drug, while the woman was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Both people remained in custody this afternoon, police said.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, following a three-vehicle collision on Newhall Road in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said officers had been monitoring a black Toyota Yaris, which was believed to have been stolen, when it was in a collision with another vehicle at around 5.45am, flipped over and collided with a second vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Two people in the Yaris suffered minor injuries and were treated at hospital and later discharged, before both being arrested.

Police said the drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the collision also received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Newhall Road, which runs from Attercliffe to Brightside, was closed in both directions following the crash.

The collision was the second serious crash on Sheffield’s roads in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday afternoon, road closures were put in place following a collision on Hanover Way, near Sheffield city centre, and one person was taken to hospital.