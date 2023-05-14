Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was shoved by an angy fan after getting past security at a game, nearly one year to the day that Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was assaulted.

Howe says his confrontation with a Leeds fan in the 2-2 draw at Elland Road yesterday should act as a wake-up call for those responsible for the safety of players and staff.

An angry home supporter - who Leeds later said had been arrested and banned for life by the club - climbed out of the stands and entered the technical area to confront Howe before being quickly whisked away.

Howe says he is fine after the incident, which came in injury-time of a pulsating game, but that the safety of those involved should not be “violated”.

Robbie Biggs was jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp

“I'm OK, moments like that do make you think about the safety of staff and players is paramount for me at any matches in the Premier League and Football League. We need to be mindful, security is so important,” he said.

“I don't know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash but it certainly makes you think 'what if' and I think it is moments like this that should make people look and analyse how we can improve safety for staff and players.

“No one should have to face that, playing a sport we love and trying to entertain the country, no one should feel like their own personal safety is violated. It is something for us to reflect on.”

Nearly a year to the day – on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Sheffield United captain and striker Billy Sharp was assaulted after the Blades’ play-off defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Robert Biggs, aged 31, was jailed by Nottingham magistrates after being caught on camera running towards and headbutting the player moments after the Blades lost on penalties.

After the court passed sentence, Detective Inspector Paul Lefford said: “This was an absolutely shameful end to an otherwise brilliant night of football.

“This kind of casual thuggery has no place in the game and I hope today’s sentence sends out a very clear warning to others who may be tempted to act in a similar way.

“You will be identified, you will be put before the courts and you may very well end up in prison, and you will not be able to watch football for a very long time.”

Biggs, of Ilkeston, was arrested after calling police to give himself up when footage of the incident went viral.

During his police interview he admitted it was him in the footage but claimed he had not intended to make contact with the player.

Biggs, who said he had downed six pints of beer before the game and another at half time, claimed he only realised the extent of the contact when he saw the damning television footage.