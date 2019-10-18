'New York is safer than Sheffield' - Residents speak out over latest shooting

A gun was fired at the front door of a home in Hinde House Lane, Page Hall, in an early morning attack while the occupants of the house were asleep.

This came just days after bullets were fired at the door of a property in Dundas Road, Tinsley, and a couple of weeks after cars were shot at in Raby Street, Tinsley, and outside a Co-op supermarket in Chapel Street, Woodhouse.

Police at the scene in Woodhouse.

This recent spike in gun incidents has caused many readers to take to The Star’s Facebook page to express their concern – and call for more police action.

William Sparrow said: “New York is safer than Sheffield in some areas.

“So sad, most people are great to get on with.”

Cindy Ferguson added:: “Sheffield has really gone downhill. it is such a shame.

“We need more police on the streets asap.”

Another reader said simply “Not again.”

Detectives believe the incidents were targeted attacks and are not linked.

In relation to the latest incident in Page Hall, which happened on Thursday, October 10, police said ‘extensive’ CCTV enquiries have been carried out in a bid to identify the culprit.

In a statement, the force said: “Extensive house to house and CCTV enquiries have been conducted. No suspects have so far been identified. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Commenting on gun crime mroe generally, Detective Superintendent Melanie Palin said recently: "Keeping our communities safe, and tackling armed and violent crime, is a priority for us across the force.

"Sheffield has teams who target organised criminality and the use of weapons including firearms. These teams work closely with our neighbourhood officers to understand those areas where the risk is greatest.

“This also ensures that communities are engaged with and provided with reassurance when required.”

Det Supt Palin continued: "Earlier this year, the force secured Home Office funding, which resulted in the formation of our Serious and Violent Crime Task Force. This dedicated team of officers are committed to tackling criminality of this nature across South Yorkshire, including gun crime.

"Officers from the Task Force are regularly assisting our local teams in carrying out activity to disrupt organised crime groups.

"In addition, earlier this year we held a firearms surrender, which saw 76 weapons handed in.

“That's 76 less weapons on the streets of South Yorkshire, however we're well aware that even one firearms incident is too many.”