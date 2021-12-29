Joshua Green, aged 27, was killed in an attack on January 1, 2012 but to date nobody has been charged with his murder.

The dad-of-two was on a night out at a R 'n' B party at the Stars and Mayfair venue on Queens Road when he was stabbed to death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Green was stabbed to death in Sheffield on New Year's Day 2012

Friends, relatives, fellow revellers and staff battled to revive him but Joshua’s life could not be saved.

Joshua, from Manor Park, Sheffield, was stabbed once in his neck and twice in his back during the attack.

When police officers arrived at the scene, further fights broke out and officers had to use CS gas to restrain some of those involved.

During an inquest into Joshua's death, it was revealed that in the chaos afterwards as party-goers fled, they trampled through the crime scene - making it difficult for forensic evidence to be recovered, which hindered the investigation into the murder.

Over 400 people were captured on CCTV cameras entering the party venue but detectives who worked on the murder at the time revealed that a disappointing number had come forward to help with the police probe into the killing.

A knife arch was installed as a security measure ahead of the event but a blade still ended up on the dance floor.

At the inquest into Joshua’s murder, Detective Inspector Steve Handley said: “There were people reluctant to speak to the police because of how they live their lives.

“People who did want to were reluctant because of fear and concern because of some of the elements within the club.

“Certainly there was a mist of fear of intimidation.”

Recording a verdict of unlawful killing after the inquest, the then Sheffield coroner Chris Dorries said: “This is not the sort of matter police ever give up on.

“The people involved know they have done it and will have to wait and eventually face a knock on their door.”